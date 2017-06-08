State to monitor air quality near Pasadena power plant by this fall

State officials plan to install air quality monitoring equipment by this fall near a Pasadena power plant, after conflicting reports from federal and state officials left residents with uncertainty about the quality of the air they are breathing. In July 2016, the Environmental Protection Agency ruled that areas within a 17-mile radius of the coal-burning Herbert A. Wagner Generating Station are exposed to unhealthy levels of sulfur dioxide, a pollutant that officials said contributes to respiratory problems, particularly in the young, elderly, and people with asthma problems.

