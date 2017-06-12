Sleep well, President Trump - there are no emoluments under the bed
Twice this week, DMV-area officials accused the president of violating the Emoluments Clause, which bars public officials from accepting gifts from foreign governments. On Monday, the attorneys general of the District of Columbia and Maryland alleged that President Trump's continuing business profits, some of which are coming from foreign governments, constitute such violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c...
|Jun 14
|Frogface Kate
|38
|Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ...
|May 25
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|May 18
|josh
|9
|Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07)
|May 18
|Suezanne
|255
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|3
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May '17
|Macron your Presi...
|6
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC