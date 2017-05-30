Sixth noose found in DC area near ele...

Sixth noose found in DC area near elementary school in Southeast new

11 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

A sixth noose has been found in the D.C. area, this time in Southeast - several doors from an elementary school. The hate symbol was found displayed by a front door in the 2100 block of 36th Place SE on Thursday, according to a D.C. police report.

Chicago, IL

