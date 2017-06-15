Report: Majority of Marylanders not u...

Report: Majority of Marylanders not using all their vacation time

Read more: Daily Record

Fifty-eight percent of Marylanders leave vacation time unused, putting it No. 17 on the list of states with the most unused time off, according to a report released Thursday by Project: Time off, an initiative of the U.S. Travel Association, A Washington-based nonprofit which promotes travel to and within the country.

Chicago, IL

