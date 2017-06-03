Redistricting case undercuts argument on I-270 corridor
When state Democrats unveiled their proposed congressional districts in 2011, one of the central justifications for the squirrely lines in Western Maryland was a need to "maintain" the Interstate 270 corridor. The decision to lump Republican Western Maryland in with Democratic portions of Montgomery and Frederick counties in the 6th Congressional District wasn't about diluting GOP influence, the argument went: It was about keeping the growth-heavy biotech region of the state within one district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ...
|May 25
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|May 18
|josh
|9
|Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07)
|May 18
|Suezanne
|255
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|6
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr '17
|JRT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC