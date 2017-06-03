Redistricting case undercuts argument...

Redistricting case undercuts argument on I-270 corridor

When state Democrats unveiled their proposed congressional districts in 2011, one of the central justifications for the squirrely lines in Western Maryland was a need to "maintain" the Interstate 270 corridor. The decision to lump Republican Western Maryland in with Democratic portions of Montgomery and Frederick counties in the 6th Congressional District wasn't about diluting GOP influence, the argument went: It was about keeping the growth-heavy biotech region of the state within one district.

