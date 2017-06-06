Prosecutor: Connecticut lawyer's death not a homicide

The death of a Maryland-raised attorney found shot in the head in a wrecked car in 2014 in Connecticut was not a homicide as his family believes, a state prosecutor said Tuesday in announcing the conclusion of a criminal investigation. Gugsa Abraham "Abe" Dabela, 35, of Connecticut, crashed his Mercedes SUV near his home ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.