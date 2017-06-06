Prosecutor: Connecticut lawyer's death not a homicide
The death of a Maryland-raised attorney found shot in the head in a wrecked car in 2014 in Connecticut was not a homicide as his family believes, a state prosecutor said Tuesday in announcing the conclusion of a criminal investigation. Gugsa Abraham "Abe" Dabela, 35, of Connecticut, crashed his Mercedes SUV near his home ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ...
|May 25
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|May 18
|josh
|9
|Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07)
|May 18
|Suezanne
|255
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|6
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr '17
|JRT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC