Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker says he's running for Maryland governor
Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker is running for governor, bringing the most political experience so far to a crowded, wide-open field seeking the Democratic nomination in 2018. The veteran politician pointed to his record in Prince George's as a turnaround story in which public school graduation rates and median incomes increased and crime decreased.
