Prince George's County Executive Rush...

Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker says he's running for Maryland governor

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker is running for governor, bringing the most political experience so far to a crowded, wide-open field seeking the Democratic nomination in 2018. The veteran politician pointed to his record in Prince George's as a turnaround story in which public school graduation rates and median incomes increased and crime decreased.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop. (Dec '16) 7 hr Erica 2
News Maryland's first Steak 'n Shake on the auction ... Tue lousyservice 1
News D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c... Jun 14 Frogface Kate 38
News Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ... May 25 Hostis Publicus 5
News NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr... May '17 josh 9
News Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07) May '17 Suezanne 255
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May '17 tomin cali 3
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,308 • Total comments across all topics: 281,914,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC