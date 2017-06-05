Opioid-related deaths up in Md.; Va. awaits final numbers new
In Maryland, the number of deaths due to opioids jumped from almost 1,100 in 2015 to more than 1,800 last year, according to a just-released final report from the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The report counted a total of 2,089 deaths from drug- and alcohol-related overdoses in Maryland last year, the largest number in state history.
