Opioid-related deaths up in Md.; Va. awaits final numbers new

In Maryland, the number of deaths due to opioids jumped from almost 1,100 in 2015 to more than 1,800 last year, according to a just-released final report from the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The report counted a total of 2,089 deaths from drug- and alcohol-related overdoses in Maryland last year, the largest number in state history.

