OC topless ban not a violation, Md. AG's officea

The Maryland Attorney General's Office issued a long-awaited opinion, saying that banning female toplessness does not violate the Constitution Ocean City topless ban not a violation, Md. AG's office says The Maryland Attorney General's Office issued a long-awaited opinion, saying that banning female toplessness does not violate the Constitution The Ocean City Beach Patrol has been issued official, if perhaps temporary, procedures for handling topless females on the town's beaches.

