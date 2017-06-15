OC topless ban not a violation, Md. A...

OC topless ban not a violation, Md. AG's officea

The Maryland Attorney General's Office issued a long-awaited opinion, saying that banning female toplessness does not violate the Constitution Ocean City topless ban not a violation, Md. AG's office says The Maryland Attorney General's Office issued a long-awaited opinion, saying that banning female toplessness does not violate the Constitution Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.delmarvanow.com/story/news/local/maryland/2017/06/15/maryland-attorney-general-issues-opinion-toplessness/401330001/ The Ocean City Beach Patrol has been issued official, if perhaps temporary, procedures for handling topless females on the town's beaches.

Chicago, IL

