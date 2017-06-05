Next 25 Articles
When California Senator Kamala Harris thanked fired FBI director James Comey for testifying as a A private citizenA in the Senate intelligence hearing into Russian interference yesterday, his response was, A IA m between opportunities right now.A It was a joking reference to being out of work since Presidential Trump controversial told him, A YouA re fired!A . When Harris responded, A IA m sure youA ll have decent opportunities [in the futureA ], she didnA t know how right she was.
