Newborn giraffe at Maryland Zoo receives plasma transfusion after having trouble nursing

The Maryland Zoo has partnered with the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, Ohio, to provide additional support to the male giraffe calf born at The Maryland Zoo on Thursday, June 15. The Maryland Zoo has partnered with the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, Ohio, to provide additional support to the male giraffe calf born at The Maryland Zoo on Thursday, June 15. A baby giraffe born at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore received a transfusion of plasma Saturday from a giraffe at the Columbus Zoo after the calf was having trouble nursing. Because the giraffe, who was born Thursday, was having trouble nursing, he was not receiving important infection-fighting antibodies from his mother, Sander said.

