Nets Hype President Trump Being Sued by Maryland and D.C. AG's
President Trump found himself, once again, at the receiving end of a high-profile lawsuit involving his business dealings on Monday. The Attorneys General of both the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia filed a suit claiming the Present was in violation of the Constitution's Emoluments Clause, which states that an office holder cannot receive payments or gifts from a foreign power.
