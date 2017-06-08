Moyer selected to lead regional drug trafficking fight

Steve Moyer, Secretary of the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, has been named vice chair of Washington/Baltimore High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area , a program aimed at addressing drug trafficking in the region. Steve Moyer, Secretary of the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, has been named vice chair of Washington/Baltimore High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area , a program aimed at addressing drug trafficking in the region.

