Moyer selected to lead regional drug trafficking fight

Steve Moyer, Secretary of the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, has been named vice chair of Washington/Baltimore High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, a program aimed at addressing drug trafficking in the region.

Chicago, IL

