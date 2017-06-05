MLB Draft 2017: Looking at Maryland baseball's top prospects

Shortly after the Maryland baseball team was bounced in the NCAA Tournament regionals by West Virginia, the team was faced with the somewhat surprising departure of John Szefc , who decided to bolt to Virginia Tech and ACC baseball. The coaching staff shakeup should become much clearer over the next week or two, but more immediately, it's time to look at how the 2017 MLB Draft will affect Maryland's 2018 roster.

