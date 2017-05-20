Md. Speaker Busch announces liver transplant
Maryland's longest-serving Speaker of the House ended months of speculation about his health Thursday night, announcing that he has undergone a liver transplant. House Speaker Michael E. Busch made the surprise announcement around 7 p.m. in a statement on his Facebook page.
Read more at Daily Record.
