Md. lawmakers have plan to remake Metro and let each jurisdiction decide how to pay for it

Ten Maryland legislators are proposing a radical overhaul of Metro's board and a flexible, equitably shared funding plan that would yield the $500 million in dedicated funding proposed by Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld. In a 29-page Metro reform proposal to be released Monday, the lawmakers, who are from Montgomery and Prince George's counties, call for significant governance and oversight changes, and separate, $170 million annual payments from Maryland, Virginia and the District to support Metro's long-term needs.

