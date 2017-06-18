Md. lawmakers have plan to remake Met...

Md. lawmakers have plan to remake Metro and let each jurisdiction decide how to pay for it

Read more: The Washington Post

Ten Maryland legislators are proposing a radical overhaul of Metro's board and a flexible, equitably shared funding plan that would yield the $500 million in dedicated funding proposed by Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld. In a 29-page Metro reform proposal to be released Monday, the lawmakers, who are from Montgomery and Prince George's counties, call for significant governance and oversight changes, and separate, $170 million annual payments from Maryland, Virginia and the District to support Metro's long-term needs.

Chicago, IL

