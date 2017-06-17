Md. casino revenue has jumped since M...

Md. casino revenue has jumped since MGM opened, but nearby venues took a hit

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

MGM National Harbor has helped boost the state's overall gaming revenue since it opened Dec. 8, but the newcomer appears to be eating into the profits of Maryland's other top casinos. Monthly casino revenue rose an average of 37.8 percent in Maryland since MGM began operating, according to the state Lottery and Gaming Control Agency's year-to-year comparisons .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c... Jun 14 Frogface Kate 38
News Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ... May 25 Hostis Publicus 5
News NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr... May 18 josh 9
News Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07) May '17 Suezanne 255
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May '17 tomin cali 3
News Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe... May '17 Macron your Presi... 6
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Apr '17 spytheweb 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Libya
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,745 • Total comments across all topics: 281,856,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC