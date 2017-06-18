Md. banks keep an eye on potential Do...

Md. banks keep an eye on potential Dodd-Frank changes

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Record

Bankers in Maryland remain watchful of efforts to repeal large portions of Dodd-Frank, the 2010 law created to impose tough regulations on the industry in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Earlier this month, the House of Representatives passed the Financial Choice Act, which would get rid of the Department of Labor's fiduciary rule and put ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Chicago, IL

