Maryland's heroin fight turns to educating students from elementary school to college
In the ongoing battle to stem the heroin and opiate epidemic in Maryland, the newest focus is a state law that mandates teaching students in elementary schools through college about the dangers of the drugs. Public schools are tweaking drug-education lessons and colleges are preparing sessions for incoming students to comply with the Start Talking Maryland Act, which becomes law July 1. The act, passed by state lawmakers and signed by Gov. Larry Hogan earlier this year, requires public schools to offer drug-education that includes the dangers of heroin and opiates starting in elementary school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maryland's first Steak 'n Shake on the auction ...
|11 hr
|lousyservice
|1
|D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c...
|Jun 14
|Frogface Kate
|38
|Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ...
|May 25
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|May '17
|josh
|9
|Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07)
|May '17
|Suezanne
|255
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|3
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May '17
|Macron your Presi...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC