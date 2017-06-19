Maryland's heroin fight turns to educ...

Maryland's heroin fight turns to educating students from elementary school to college

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

In the ongoing battle to stem the heroin and opiate epidemic in Maryland, the newest focus is a state law that mandates teaching students in elementary schools through college about the dangers of the drugs. Public schools are tweaking drug-education lessons and colleges are preparing sessions for incoming students to comply with the Start Talking Maryland Act, which becomes law July 1. The act, passed by state lawmakers and signed by Gov. Larry Hogan earlier this year, requires public schools to offer drug-education that includes the dangers of heroin and opiates starting in elementary school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Chicago, IL

