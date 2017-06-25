Maryland's Frosh, six other attorneys general accuse EPA of...
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh joined his counterparts in six states in filing a formal challenge on Tuesday of the Environmental Protection Agency 's recent decision to not label a common pesticide as unsafe to humans in any quantity. It's the latest action by Frosh and other Democratic attorneys general against environmental actions taken by President Donald Trump's administration.
