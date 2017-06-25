Maryland Ordered to Supply Plan to Treat Incompetent Defendants

A judge has ordered the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to present a plan later this month on admitting and treating criminal defendants found incompetent to stand trial. Baltimore City District Judge George Lipman wrote in his order issued Monday that 17 defendants had been illegally detained in the Baltimore City Detention Center between March 1 and May 31. Individuals not convicted of a crime that have been determined to be incompetent cannot be held in jail.

