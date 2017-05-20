Maryland House Speaker Recovering from Liver Transplant
Maryland House Speaker Michael E. Busch is recovering from a liver transplant he received Thursday, according to the Baltimore Sun . Busch, a powerful Democrat who is the longest speaker in Maryland history had been diagnosed with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a form of liver disease that Busch blamed on medication he had been taking for skin cancer.
