Maryland football has promising wide receivers, but it's unclear who steps up in 2017

Maryland's passing game wasn't exactly its strength in 2016, but three Terrapin receivers put together impressive seasons. Sophomore D.J. Moore and seniors Levern Jacobs and Teldrick Morgan each hauled in over 40 passes for over 400 yards, and the trio combined for 12 touchdown receptions.

