Maryland elections board says it detected 'suspicious activity' last fall
Maryland's State Board of Elections detected "suspicious activity" on the computer system it uses for online voter registration before last fall's election and called in cybersecurity experts to evaluate it, administrator Linda H. Lamone said Wednesday. Lamone's disclosure came in response to an inquiry by The Baltimore Sun amid reports that Russian cyberattacks had breached election systems in 39 states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c...
|18 hr
|Frogface Kate
|38
|Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ...
|May 25
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|May 18
|josh
|9
|Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07)
|May 18
|Suezanne
|255
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|3
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May '17
|Macron your Presi...
|6
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC