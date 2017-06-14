Maryland elections board says it dete...

Maryland elections board says it detected 'suspicious activity' last fall

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Maryland's State Board of Elections detected "suspicious activity" on the computer system it uses for online voter registration before last fall's election and called in cybersecurity experts to evaluate it, administrator Linda H. Lamone said Wednesday. Lamone's disclosure came in response to an inquiry by The Baltimore Sun amid reports that Russian cyberattacks had breached election systems in 39 states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c... 18 hr Frogface Kate 38
News Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ... May 25 Hostis Publicus 5
News NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr... May 18 josh 9
News Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07) May 18 Suezanne 255
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May '17 tomin cali 3
News Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe... May '17 Macron your Presi... 6
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Apr '17 spytheweb 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,753 • Total comments across all topics: 281,764,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC