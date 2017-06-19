Maryland district picks Andrea Kane

The Queen Anne's County Board of Education announced the June 14 the appointment of Dr. Andrea Kane as the next Superintendent of Queen Anne's County Public Schools, pending the finalization of a contract between the two parties. With a contract in place, Kane will assume her duties on July 1, 2017.

