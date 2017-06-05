Maryland court to hear bid for new trial in 'Serial' murder case
Defense lawyers for Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction was called into question by the 2014 podcast "Serial," will face off with Maryland prosecutors on Thursday to argue over whether he should get a new trial. Syed, 37, is serving a life sentence for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend and high school classmate, Hae Min Lee.
