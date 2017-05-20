Maryland Court Grants Stay in Medical Marijuana Case
Maryland's highest court has intervened in a legal case that could have led to further delays in the state's medical marijuana program. Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued an order on Friday that halted a hearing in Baltimore Circuit Court, where Judge Barry Williams had been scheduled to review his decision last week to temporarily stop the commission from issuing any more licenses.
