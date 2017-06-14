Maryland Coast Dispatch

After roughly 10 months of legal wrangling and a nine-day trial in May, a federal judge on Wednesday ruled the winner of the white marlin division in the White Marlin Open was not entitled to the record $2.8 million payout after opining the angler, captain and crew were indeed deceptive on post-tournament polygraph exams. Last August, tournament officials discovered a potential rules violation that would ultimately disqualify the winner in the white marlin division, a 76.5-pounder caught by angler Phillip Heasley on the Kallianassa out of Naples, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.