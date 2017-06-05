Maryland Beach patrol says women are allowed to go topless
Captain Butch Arbin, head of Ocean City Beach Patrol, released a memo on Tuesday saying that women were allowed to go topless on the Maryland beach Women who sunbathe topless at a Maryland resort town used to get a scolding from beach patrol officers, but that has changed. Captain Butch Arbin, head of Ocean City Beach Patrol, said in a memo Tuesday that workers should document complaints of toplessness, but they shouldn't approach topless women - even if beachgoers request it.
