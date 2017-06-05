Maryland basketball assistant Cliff Warren to leave program for UMass, per report
Maryland men's basketball assistant coach Cliff Warren is expected to leave the program to accept an assistant coaching position at UMass, InsideMDSports' Jeff Ermann is reporting . Warren spent three years as an assistant coach on Mark Turgeon's staff before becoming the director of player personnel in April after the Terps hired former Georgetown assistant Kevin Broadus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Testudo Times.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ...
|May 25
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|May 18
|josh
|9
|Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07)
|May 18
|Suezanne
|255
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May '17
|Macron your Presi...
|6
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr '17
|JRT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC