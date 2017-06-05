Maryland basketball assistant Cliff W...

Maryland basketball assistant Cliff Warren to leave program for UMass, per report

Maryland men's basketball assistant coach Cliff Warren is expected to leave the program to accept an assistant coaching position at UMass, InsideMDSports' Jeff Ermann is reporting . Warren spent three years as an assistant coach on Mark Turgeon's staff before becoming the director of player personnel in April after the Terps hired former Georgetown assistant Kevin Broadus.

