Maryland Awards ORECS to Two Offshore Wind Developers
The Maryland Public Service Commission awarded offshore wind renewable energy credits to two projects to be built off the coast of Maryland. In a decision that will position Maryland as a national leader in offshore wind energy, the Maryland Public Service Commission awarded offshore wind renewable energy credits to two projects to be built off the coast of Maryland.
