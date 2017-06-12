Mark Shields: Donald Trump Is No Richard Nixon
On Oct. 10, Vice President Spiro Agnew - having pleaded guilty in a federal courthouse in Baltimore to failure to pay taxes on thousands of dollars in bribes he, as both Maryland governor and vice president, had shaken down from businessmen - resigned his office. On Oct. 20, President Richard Nixon ordered Attorney General Elliot Richardson to fire special prosecutor Archibald Cox for rejecting Nixon's offer of a synopsis of the 64 White House tapes the U.S. Supreme Court had ordered him to turn over instead of the actual tapes as part of the Watergate scandal investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c...
|Jun 14
|Frogface Kate
|38
|Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ...
|May 25
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|May 18
|josh
|9
|Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07)
|May '17
|Suezanne
|255
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|3
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May '17
|Macron your Presi...
|6
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC