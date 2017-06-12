Mark Shields: Donald Trump Is No Richard Nixon

On Oct. 10, Vice President Spiro Agnew - having pleaded guilty in a federal courthouse in Baltimore to failure to pay taxes on thousands of dollars in bribes he, as both Maryland governor and vice president, had shaken down from businessmen - resigned his office. On Oct. 20, President Richard Nixon ordered Attorney General Elliot Richardson to fire special prosecutor Archibald Cox for rejecting Nixon's offer of a synopsis of the 64 White House tapes the U.S. Supreme Court had ordered him to turn over instead of the actual tapes as part of the Watergate scandal investigation.

