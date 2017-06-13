Judge to hear D.C. sniper Malvo's challenge to life sentences in Maryland

A Montgomery County judge is set to hear arguments Thursday in a case challenging the life sentences given to a man who pleaded guilty in the 2002 sniper attacks that terrorized the Washington area. Lee Boyd Malvo , 32, claims the six life-without-parole terms he received in Montgomery County have been rendered illegal by U.S. Supreme Court decisions saying mandatory life-without-parole sentences are unconstitutional for juveniles except in rare cases.

