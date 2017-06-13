Judge to hear D.C. sniper Malvo's cha...

Judge to hear D.C. sniper Malvo's challenge to life sentences in Maryland

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A Montgomery County judge is set to hear arguments Thursday in a case challenging the life sentences given to a man who pleaded guilty in the 2002 sniper attacks that terrorized the Washington area. Lee Boyd Malvo , 32, claims the six life-without-parole terms he received in Montgomery County have been rendered illegal by U.S. Supreme Court decisions saying mandatory life-without-parole sentences are unconstitutional for juveniles except in rare cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c... 13 hr Retribution 37
News Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ... May 25 Hostis Publicus 5
News NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr... May 18 josh 9
News Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07) May 18 Suezanne 255
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May '17 tomin cali 3
News Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe... May '17 Macron your Presi... 6
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Apr '17 spytheweb 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,907 • Total comments across all topics: 281,744,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC