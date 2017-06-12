Jim Russ' Weekend Traffic Advisory

Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Work to repair a broken water main under the Maryland Avenue bridge over I-83/Jones Falls Expressway will close some lanes and ramps overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Ramp from I-83/JFX SOUTHBOUND to Maryland Avenue will be CLOSED.

