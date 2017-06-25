Iran blames Saudis, US, for twin Tehran attacks

London: Iran's Revolutionary Guard lashed out at Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, hours after at least 13 people were killed and 42 others were wounded in devastating attacks on two potent symbols in Tehran, the capital: Iran's Parliament and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The Islamic State group immediately said it was behind the attacks, the first time that the Sunni Muslim extremist group has claimed responsibility for an assault in Iran, which is predominantly Shiite Muslim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.