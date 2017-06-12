Indicted lawmaker says he'll stay in office, fight charges
A Maryland state senator facing federal corruption charges says he plans to remain in office while he fights the allegations. The Baltimore Sun reports Sen. Nathaniel Oaks wants his trial rescheduled until after the 2018 legislative session of the Maryland General Assembly.
