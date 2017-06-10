Hogan, GOP take aim at Democratic dominance of Maryland legislature

Maryland Republicans are preparing to mount an all-out assault on the Democratic super-majorities in the General Assembly in 2018, hopeful that the popularity of Gov. Larry Hogan will outweigh whatever drag President Donald J. Trump could have on their fortunes in this blue state. Hogan, who remained largely aloof from the presidential and U.S. House races last year, is now leading the effort.

