Give me an E: Maryland school takes d...

Give me an E: Maryland school takes down signs after typo is discovered

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The Frederick News-Post reports that two signs with the words "Fredrick High School" - without the second E - carved in stone were installed near the entrance to the new $114 million school building. Images made the rounds on social media over the weekend and by Monday, the signs were gone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maryland's first Steak 'n Shake on the auction ... 4 hr lousyservice 1
News D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c... Jun 14 Frogface Kate 38
News Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ... May 25 Hostis Publicus 5
News NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr... May '17 josh 9
News Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07) May '17 Suezanne 255
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May '17 tomin cali 3
News Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe... May '17 Macron your Presi... 6
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,486 • Total comments across all topics: 281,895,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC