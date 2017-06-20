Give me an E: Maryland school takes down signs after typo is discovered
The Frederick News-Post reports that two signs with the words "Fredrick High School" - without the second E - carved in stone were installed near the entrance to the new $114 million school building. Images made the rounds on social media over the weekend and by Monday, the signs were gone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maryland's first Steak 'n Shake on the auction ...
|4 hr
|lousyservice
|1
|D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c...
|Jun 14
|Frogface Kate
|38
|Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ...
|May 25
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|May '17
|josh
|9
|Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07)
|May '17
|Suezanne
|255
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|3
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May '17
|Macron your Presi...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC