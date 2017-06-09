Former Maryland transit official spen...

Former Maryland transit official spent $65K on office remodel

6 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

One of the top officials ousted from the Maryland Transit Administration this week had authorized spending more than $65,000 on remodeling the administrator's office, according to documents released Friday. James Knighton, chief of staff for the MTA, had ordered furniture, wall coverings, millwork and window coverings for the agency administrator's office in downtown Baltimore.

