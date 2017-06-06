Former delegate Griffith announces bid to succeed longtime Maryland senator
Del. Melony G. Griffith, once the head of the Prince George's County delegation, is running to succeed state Sen. Ulysses Currie, who is retiring from the General Assembly. Former Maryland state delegate Melony G. Griffith will run to succeed longtime state Sen. Ulysses Currie, who is retiring after more than 22 years representing the 25th legislative district in Prince George's County.
