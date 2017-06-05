Dope Tries to Steal ATM With Backhoe, Abysmally Fails
Police in Maryland Prince George's County are on the lookout for a man who unsuccessfully used a stolen backhoe to pilfer an ATM last week. "He used the bucket to peel away the ATM's outer wrappingit was unsuccessful," said a police spokesman.
