Dope Tries to Steal ATM With Backhoe, Abysmally Fails

Police in Maryland Prince George's County are on the lookout for a man who unsuccessfully used a stolen backhoe to pilfer an ATM last week. "He used the bucket to peel away the ATM's outer wrappingit was unsuccessful," said a police spokesman.

