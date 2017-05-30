Deutsche Bank reaches $95 million settlement with Maryland
Deutsche Bank has reached a $95 million settlement with Maryland stemming from the housing crisis that will funnel $80 million to provide new mortgages or mortgage relief to eligible consumers as well as help finance affordable housing. The settlement resolves civil claims that the bank misled investors.
