D.C., Maryland attorneys general to s...

D.C., Maryland attorneys general to sue Trump

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

New study says American families are overwhelmed by clutter, rarely eat together, and are generally stressed out about it all Attorneys general for the District of Columbia and the state of Maryland say President Trump has violated anticorruption clauses in the Constitution by accepting millions in payments and benefits from foreign governments since moving into the White House. Above: Trump on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c... 3 hr CodeTalker 4
News Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ... May 25 Hostis Publicus 5
News NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr... May 18 josh 9
News Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07) May 18 Suezanne 255
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May '17 tomin cali 3
News Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe... May '17 Macron your Presi... 6
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Apr '17 spytheweb 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,699,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC