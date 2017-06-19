Crow's newest winemaker ready to add ...

Crow's newest winemaker ready to add skills, voice to Md. operation

Crow Vineyard & Winery on Maryland's Eastern Shore last month hired Michael Zollo as its new winemaker. He started June 1. Zollo comes from a long line of home winemakers, according to a recent press release.

Chicago, IL

