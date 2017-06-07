Chair of Maryland Democratic Party names new staff members
Maryland Democratic Party chair Kathleen Matthews on Wednesday announced the hiring of a new executive director and a digital communication manager. Stephanie Potter, the new executive directory, is a former aide to Sen. Al Franken and most recently was executive director of Senate Majority PAC, which supports Democratic senate candidates.
