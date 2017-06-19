Brown Advisory CEO named Sellinger's Business Leader of the Year
Loyola University Maryland's Sellinger School of Business and Management named Michael D. Hankin, president and CEO of Brown Advisory, as Business Leader of the Year for 2017. The award honors business executives who embody Loyola's Jesuit commitment to community and service in the leadership of their organization.
