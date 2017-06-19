Brian Cobbs commits to Maryland footb...

Brian Cobbs commits to Maryland football: Terps land 2-star receiver

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Testudo Times

Two-star receiver Brian Cobbs helped solidify the Terps' spot in the top 30 of the team rankings Tuesday when he announced his commitment to Maryland. The 6'2, 200-pound Cobbs is one of those high school prospects who's dramatically outplaying his ranking in the summer camp period and will almost surely see a rating bump as a result.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Testudo Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop. (Dec '16) 3 hr Erica 2
News Maryland's first Steak 'n Shake on the auction ... 19 hr lousyservice 1
News D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c... Jun 14 Frogface Kate 38
News Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ... May 25 Hostis Publicus 5
News NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr... May '17 josh 9
News Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07) May '17 Suezanne 255
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May '17 tomin cali 3
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,604 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC