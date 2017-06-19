Brian Cobbs commits to Maryland football: Terps land 2-star receiver
Two-star receiver Brian Cobbs helped solidify the Terps' spot in the top 30 of the team rankings Tuesday when he announced his commitment to Maryland. The 6'2, 200-pound Cobbs is one of those high school prospects who's dramatically outplaying his ranking in the summer camp period and will almost surely see a rating bump as a result.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Testudo Times.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop. (Dec '16)
|3 hr
|Erica
|2
|Maryland's first Steak 'n Shake on the auction ...
|19 hr
|lousyservice
|1
|D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c...
|Jun 14
|Frogface Kate
|38
|Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ...
|May 25
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|May '17
|josh
|9
|Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07)
|May '17
|Suezanne
|255
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC