Boxer's uncle accused of slugging nephew's opponent appears in Md. court
A professional boxer's uncle, captured on camera punching the opponent after a fight at MGM National Harbor, turned himself in last week on assault charges. Leon Lawson Jr., who lives in Michigan, appeared in court in Maryland on Friday in connection with the May 20 incident, according to John Erzen, a spokesman with the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office.
