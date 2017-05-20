Bethesda house was home to politics and a Pulitzer

Galen L. Tait, an influential member of the Republican Party in Maryland for nearly half a century, built this home along Western Avenue in 1901, taking pains to select a site on the Maryland side so that he could become involved in the state's politics. Tait "became one of the most controversial figures in Maryland political history," his 1953 obit in the Washington Evening Star proclaimed.

