Before price gouging law takes effect, advocates hunt for evidence to enforce it
Months before it takes effect, advocates are collecting ammunition to enforce Maryland's new law against prescription drug- price gouging. The Maryland Citizens Health Initiative launched a website Sunday to collect examples of price increases that could potentially be used to build future cases against drug companies after the law takes effect in October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
